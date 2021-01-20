Coldest air of the season arrives as clouds give way to sunshine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Northwesterly winds have brought in a biting chill early Wednesday. The coldest air of the season is slated to arrive later this week, as sunshine makes a comeback.

Coldest temperatures so far:

Tuesday's snowfall only amounted to 0.9" in Rockford, but it has helped bring in some of the coldest temperatures yet.

Snow only added up to around an inch in Rockford.

Lows early Wednesday fell into the single digits in a few locations across the Stateline. For the first time so far this season, Rockford's low fell below 10° during the predawn hours Wednesday.

Wind chills remain a big part of midweek's forecast. Early Wednesday, wind chills managed to bottom out below zero. Single digit wind chills are likely through the first half of the day. This is all thanks to gusty winds out of the west-southwest. Gusts, especially later in the afternoon, could approach 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Wind chills through the afternoon drop into the single digits.

As high pressure builds locally and low pressure continues moving out, the pressure gradient becomes stronger. This is the reason for the added windy weather through midweek.

One last "warm" day:

Southwesterly winds continue through the second half of the work week, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour Thursday. This breeze helps to usher in slightly warmer temperatures, with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper-30s.

Thursday afternoon features the warmest weather we'll see all week.

An approaching cold front late Thursday promises to bring a return to winter-like chill. That cold front, which comes through during the evening Thursday, could also bring a small flurry chance to the region.

Tumbling temperatures ahead:

The potent cold front late Thursday, while coming through starved of moisture, brings in the coldest air of the season. Temperatures Friday afternoon, even with abundant sunshine, only get into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Temperatures Wednesday night in the mid-20s will feel "balmy" by Friday night.

Low temperatures look to be even more impressive, with lows Friday night falling to near zero.

Weekend snow?:

Model guidance continues to show a snowy end to the weekend. Timing differences still remain, with some models bringing in snow Sunday and others bringing precipitation in late Saturday.

Regardless of the exact timing of precipitation, it does look to remain a mainly snow event. At this point early Wednesday, snowfall totals look to be lighter. Continue keeping a very close eye on the forecast, especially since early Monday morning's commute could be dicey if accumulating snow falls Sunday.