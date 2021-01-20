California winds easing after sparking fires, power outages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A windstorm that fanned brushfires, toppled trees and left thousands of Californians without power is finally easing out of the south and some rain may be on the way. Gusts of up to 50 mph hit the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, and some mountains in San Diego County saw gusts of around 85 mph — but also some rain. Two incoming low-pressure systems are expected to bring cooler temperatures beginning Thursday night through Saturday and again early next week. Areas of Southern California could see highs 20 to 40 degrees below last week’s highs along with some rain.