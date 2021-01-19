Vatrano scores overtime goal, Panthers over Blackhawks 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 5-4. Patric Hornqvist and Carter Verhaeghe each scored two goals for Florida. Keith Yandle had two assists. Dominik Kubalik scored his first two goals of the year for Chicago, which has dropped its first four games of the pandemic-shortened season. Patrick Kane also scored, and Phillipp Kurashev posted his first NHL goal.