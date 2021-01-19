United Way begins 21 Week Equity Challenge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new program can help you learn more about the impact systemic racism has on our community.

United Way of Rock River Valley, along with other United Ways, offer the 21 Week Equity Challenge. It began on Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Through the online program, those involved will get 15-minute assignments each week about topics like equity, racism, bias and more. United Way ultimately encourages people to have conversations about racial equity.

"It's just the opportunity to learn," said Gina Meeks of United Way of Rock River Valley. "The opportunity to educate ourselves to really kind of understand people. I think that's super-important."

The challenge continues until June 19, also known as Juneteenth. That is the holiday celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

To sign up and join the challenge, click here.