Trump’s trial, Biden’s Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s last full day in office Tuesday is also senators’ first day back since the deadly Capitol siege. It’s an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings on President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet. Three new Democratic senators-elect are to be sworn into office Wednesday shortly after Biden’s inauguration at the Capitol. Security is extremely tight after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building Jan. 6. The new senators’ arrival will give Democrats a slim majority, a 50-50 divided Senate chamber. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are set to confer Tuesday about the arrangements ahead.