Tribal leaders blast congressman opposed to Biden nomination

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A group of Native American tribes in a Minnesota congressman’s district is rebuking him for his attempts to derail President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Interior secretary. If confirmed, Rep. Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico, would be the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior. Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, a member of the House’s subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples, has been asking fellow lawmakers to join him in urging Biden’s transition team to withdraw Haaland’s nomination. In a letter seeking support, Stauber cites Haaland’s opposition to policies that he says would place a moratorium on mining in northern Minnesota.