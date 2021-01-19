Test-Maximillian story

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WREX)-The last time the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was below 7% was on Sept. 17, 2020.

In order to move to Phase 4, a region must meet the following metrics:

1) A test positivity rate less =6.5% for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND

2) =20% available staffed ICU hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 7-day rolling average; AND

3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.

Currently, Region 1 has 29% of ICU beds available and 8 days of a decrease in hospitalizations. The only metric the region currently doesn't meet to move back to Phase 4 is the positivity rate.