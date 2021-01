ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Firefighters say no one is hurt after a fire at a small apartment complex.

Crews were called to the 2600 block of 9th Street around 7 p.m. When they got there, they say fire was coming from the roof of one of the apartments.

Its not clear how much damage the fire caused to the apartment, but it is now unlivable.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.