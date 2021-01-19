No injuries reported in basement fire in Byron

BYRON (WREX) — No injuries are being reported after a fire broke out at a Byron home Tuesday morning.

The Byron Fire Department says the call came in around 7:30 in the morning for reports of fire in a basement in a home on E. Fifth St.

One person was in the home, but was able to make it out OK, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there's $100,000 worth of damage to the house, according to the fire department.