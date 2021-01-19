Meg’s Daily Grind to celebrate 20 years in business next month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meg's Daily Grind opened shop on February 14, 2001, since then, countless cups of coffee have been brewed, poured and served to loyal customers.



"Meg's was started by my sister and my parents," says co-owner Leslie Erickson. "My sister is Meg. She had been working at coffee shops in the past and an opportunity arose that a space was available. She was 19 years old."



Erickson says over the years things have changed, but one thing that hasn't is the customers.



"We have great customers that have continued to support us through out all these ups and downs over the years," says Erickson.



"We've opened stores, we've closed stores, we moved our Riverside location to our Perryville location. Having some of these customers who come in everyday they become more than just our customers, they become our friends, our family."



Customers are the key to the businesses success says Erickson.



"Especially this year they really have supported us and have been there for us. We appreciate it and we feel it."



2020 was a challenging year for the business. Covid-19 temporarily closed their doors in March and their coffee shop inside Rock Valley College was permanently closed.



While the pandemic has created a host of challenge, Erickson says loyal customers and the drive-thru is what's getting them through it.



"Drive-thru saved us," says Erickson. "Without drive through I don't know what we would've done this year. It will always be a huge part of our business, but I miss the in-person interaction inside the shop."



She's hopeful with a new year, indoor dining reopening and continued support from the community, Meg's will be around for another 20 years.



"Keep on thinking of local when you're going out to eat, when you're choosing your coffee. Keep supporting us! 20 years and hopefully another 20 more."