Lowry prepares for 3rd NFC title game appearance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — Dean Lowry provides a consistent presence up front for the Green Bay Packers defense. And the Packers have been a consistent playoff team throughout Lowry's career. This will be his 3rd time playing in the NFC Championship game, but he's still looking for his first Super Bowl appearance.

"The first thing I would say is how important home-field advantage is in the playoffs," Lowry said in a Zoom call Tuesday. "Being a part of, now, my 3rd NFC Championship game. [I know] just how important the crowd is and home-field advantage. Having this one at Lambeau with our fans and not the full fans, I think about 10,000 will be great. We're excited about that and being the top seed and I think we're rolling. If we can just play a complete game, we'll be in good shape."

After struggling to stop the run in last year's NFC title game, Lowry likes where the defense is heading into this week.

"We've been physical up front," he said. "Our run fits are sound. Guys are just doing their 1/11th and it's clicking. We gotta keep that going. It's still not perfect. We're still working everyday to make sure we're putting ourselves in good position to go out there and make plays. If we can really have that run defense strong and solid and then have our pass rushers get after it on third down, we'll be a tough defense."

And the Boylan grad has played strong down the stretch for the Pack. His consistency is something he prides himself on. According to Pro Football Focus, Lowry logged the most snaps for the Green Bay defense without missing a tackle this season.

"I think the whole 2nd half of the year I've played good football," Lowry, who tied a career-high with 3 sacks this season, said. "Just being consistent and doing my job. Stats, some of my play isn't always the flashiest, whether it's sacks or TFLs, but I do think sometimes it shows up on the film or the people who watch the game closely. Just my impact of getting interior pressure on the quarterback and being stout in the run game. That's what makes a good defense. You have to have guys like that at all 11 spots. I think we're on a roll right now."

They'll look to stay that way and roll right into the Super Bowl. But first they'll have to get through Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Packers 38-10 earlier this season.

"He's just a really impressive player," Lowry said of Brady, who's been to 9 Super Bowls, winning 6 of them with the Patriots. "You can tell when we're playing against him and lining up against him, he's so intelligent. He knows what we're in. You can tell he's so precise with the way he approaches the game. It's a big challenge for us. If we keep playing our style of football and get after him in the pass rush, we should be fine."

The Packer and Buccaneers will kick it off Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Lambeau Field, with the winner heading to the Super Bowl to finish off what's been a challenging NFL season.