Libya’s rivals meet in Egyptian resort over constitution

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says officials from Libya’s rival administrations have begun talks in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada about constitutional arrangements for presidential and parliamentary elections late this year. The U.N. acting envoy for Libya, Stephanie Williams, warned that failure to find an arrangement will have “negative repercussions on the other tracks, including the security and economic situation.” She urged the gathering to wrap up their discussions within a two-month deadline agreed to in November in Tunisia. The talks are part of U.N.-led efforts to end the chaos that engulfed oil-rich Libya following a NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and later killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.