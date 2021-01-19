Skip to Content

James Robinson named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

New
3:08 pm Top Sports Stories
James Robinson Jaguars Web Pic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After an impressive rookie campaign, Rockford native and Jaguars running back James Robinson has been named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. This comes after Robinson finished fifth in the NFL among rushing leaders in 2020, and was second among rookies in the same category, only behind Jonathan Taylor of the Colts.

Robinson finished his rookie season rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns, and had 344 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns.

The Jaguars just hired Urban Meyer as their head coach and have the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content