James Robinson named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After an impressive rookie campaign, Rockford native and Jaguars running back James Robinson has been named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. This comes after Robinson finished fifth in the NFL among rushing leaders in 2020, and was second among rookies in the same category, only behind Jonathan Taylor of the Colts.

Robinson finished his rookie season rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns, and had 344 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns.

The Jaguars just hired Urban Meyer as their head coach and have the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.