Illinois National Guard remains at state Capitol, prepared for protests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Members of the Illinois National Guard are helping secure the state Capitol following threats of armed protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

The National Guard just helped to set up COVID-19 testing sites across the state last year. Now, they’re securing one of the most important buildings in the state – two jobs in unprecedented situations.

Lawmakers were in the Capitol and Bank of Springfield Center less than a week ago. Now, anyone walking by sees boarded up windows and military trucks in preparation for an armed attack.

“We’re prepared for a number of different things to happen and we’ve really been tested over the last 12 months,” said U.S. Army Maj. A.J. Ruggieri. “We’re highly-trained individuals and we’ll stand prepared for anything that we can do to help our communities.”

The Old State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion have the same protection, making Springfield look more like a warzone than a tourist destination. Still, Ruggieri says the public should feel safe. Most of the citizen-soldiers left their day-to-day jobs once Gov. JB Pritzker called for help.

“There is a whole entire logistics piece to something like this – getting everybody where they need to be, getting the equipment that they need to have the training that they need to be able to do this kind of mission. All of that is in preparation to being here,” Ruggieri explained.

Butler: It’s upsetting

Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) says the inauguration should be a celebratory day for the country, regardless of political affiliation. He calls the current situation upsetting.

“When we’re surrounded by military personnel not only in Washington, but across the country, it’s not the way that we should transition power in the United States. But, it just happens to be the world that we’re living in here today,” Butler said.

The Republican represents the Illinois National Guard’s home base – Camp Lincoln. Butler says it’s heartwarming to see the work they do for the state at a moment’s notice. Ruggieri appreciates the support from the community over the last few days.

“It means a lot to us to be able to serve others and be able to help when we’re needed. And it’s a big part of why most people join the National Guard,” Ruggieri added.

Butler says he supports the First Amendment right for people to protest, but he hopes the added security will stop anyone from violent attacks.

“If that’s your intention, stay home,” Butler stressed. “I mean, you will get arrested and you will get prosecuted if you try to harm or damage buildings and things like that.”

The National Guard will watch to see how things unfold Wednesday before deciding how long they’ll stay this week.

“Hopefully, moving forward, this is a temporary thing that we see,” Butler said. “Hopefully, later this Spring, the House of Representatives will be back in the Capitol and we’ll see some of the same scenes that we’ve had before at the Capitol building. I certainly don’t want military vehicles parked there all the time.”

Pritzker also sent 200 guard members to Washington to provide security for the inaugural ceremony.