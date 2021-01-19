Skip to Content

Huge explosion in oil tanker in central Syria, no casualties

1:52 pm

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting an explosion in an oil tanker outside a state fuel distribution company in the country’s center that caused a massive fire. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion. Video aired by state news agency SANA showed huge plumes of smoke and high flames rising in the dark over a large swath of land. Firefighters were shown battling to contain the raging fire. The minister of oil told state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV there were no casualties in the fire. The governor of Homs province said the explosion happened when crude oil was being unloaded from the tanker.

Associated Press

