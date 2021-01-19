Highland women’s basketball shares unique dynamic

FREEPORT (WREX) — Highland women's basketball is back. A few local players that competed against each other in high school are now on the same team with the same goal.

"Yeah it's awesome, we were huge rivals in high school, both competitive teams," said Maggie Bard, a sophomore and Aquin grad. "We played each other twice a season and we always wanted to beat them, they wanted to beat us, and now we're teammates, it's awesome."

Tia and Tyra Clark played at Pearl City, while Maggie and and KK Bald along with Abby Barr played at Aquin.

"It's cool because we know each other's strengths and weaknesses," said Maggie. "Obviously those sisters are bigger than us sisters so it's kind of nice to have a little bit of height this year and not playing against them, not having to like play defense and post them up."

It didn't take long for the group to click on all cylinders.

"When we all became teammates it was like chemistry I guess," said Tyra Clark, a sophomore and Pearl City grad. "I don't know everybody goes with the flow and everyone gets a long so it's kind of nice there's no drama on the team or anything."

Now all five players, who played against each other for most of their lives, are about to start a new chapter as Highland Cougars.

"It's kind of funny, we'll joke around with each other like 'oh we're finally on the same team'," said Abby Barr, a freshman and Aquin grad. "But a couple of the teammates out here I played travel with too, so it's kind of neat."

Local talent joining forces as one at Highland, excited to make their mark on the women's basketball program.