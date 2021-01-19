Halted rocket test could stall NASA moon shot, redo possible

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is considering a second firing of its moon rocket engines after a critical test came up short over the weekend. That could bump the first flight in NASA’s lunar-landing program into next year. The space agency had aimed to launch its new rocket and an empty Orion capsule by the end of the year, with the capsule flying past the moon and back. But that date could be in jeopardy following Saturday’s aborted test in Mississippi. All four engines fired for barely a minute, rather than the intended eight minutes. NASA on Tuesday blamed the automatic shutdown on the strict test limits.