Grocery store workers not in line for next phase of vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WREX) -- Wisconsin's plan for the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations covers essential workers, including teachers, child care providers, law enforcement officers and hospital staff who aren't on the front lines.

In Wisconsin, it doesn't include grocery store employees, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the states' second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Grocery store owners, who thought their employees would be included in the next phase, are upset.

The state said that the CDC's guidelines were overly broad for who qualifies as a "front-line essential worker."

Illinois will move to Phase 1B of vaccinations starting on January 25.

Phase 1B will include frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and over. The frontline essential workers designation includes many residents who carry a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and/or they must work closely to others without being able to socially distance.

This include first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

