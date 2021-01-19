Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Coronavirus infections are surging to unprecedented heights in the United Arab Emirates. The daily virus case count has nearly tripled in the last month but Dubai cannot afford to shut down, particularly during its peak winter season. The virus is shaking the foundations of the city-state’s economy. Dubai is known for its cavernous malls, frenetic construction and legions of foreign workers. The city was built on the promise of globalization; its economy draws from the aviation, hospitality and retail sectors — all hard hit by the virus. Authorities are seizing on the country’s mass vaccine rollout as the only way to contain the outbreak.