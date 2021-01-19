Despite election loss, Uganda’s Bobi Wine wins growing power

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine has emerged from last week’s disputed election as the country’s most powerful opposition leader after his party won the most seats of any opposition group in the national assembly. It’s a major achievement for a party that’s barely six months old. While longtime President Yoweri Museveni has been declared the winner of a sixth term, the rise of the 38-year-old Wine’s party marks a generational shift. A spokesman for Wine’s party says of taking on the president, “It’s like felling a tree. You keep cutting, chipping away until the tree falls.”