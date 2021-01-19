COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 7 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — With Region 1 now in tier 1 of COIVD-19 mitigations, the region took a step towards returning to Phase 4.

As of Jan. 16, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus dropped to 6.8%. That's according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The last time the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was below 7% was on Sept. 17, 2020.

In order to move to Phase 4, a region must meet the following metrics:

1) A test positivity rate less =6.5% for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND

2) =20% available staffed ICU hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 7-day rolling average; AND

3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.

Currently, Region 1 has 29% of ICU beds available and 8 days of a decrease in hospitalizations. The only metric the region currently doesn't meet to move back to Phase 4 is the positivity rate.

Here's a look at the positivity rate for each county in Region 1 as of Jan. 16:

Boone: 10.4%

Carroll: 4.1%

DeKalb: 9.7%

Jo Daviess: 7.2%

Lee: 1.4%

Ogle: 5.7%

Stephenson: 5.2%

Whiteside: 5.8%

Winnebago: 7.9%

Across the state, health officials reported 4,318 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, along with 33 more deaths.

Currently, DPH is reporting a total of 1,076,532 cases, including 18,291 deaths, since the pandemic started.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,533 specimens for a total 14,898,528. As of last night, 3,335 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 713 patients were in the ICU and 395 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 12–18, 2021 is 6.9%.

As of last night, 781,350 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,085,950. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 508,732 vaccines administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 13,169 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,134 doses.

