CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 22 Illinois past Penn State 79-65. Cockburn leads the country with 11 double-doubles this season. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier added 13 points apiece for Illinois. Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Seth Lundy added 13 for Penn State. Illinois raced to a 13-5 advantage and never relinquished the lead. The Illini led 42-28 at halftime.