California sees hopeful signs as counties fight for vaccines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Vaccine scarcity is continuing to plague California even as other indicators seem to show a slowing in the holiday-driven surge that led the state to be the first to top 3 million known coronavirus infections. San Francisco’s public health department is likely to run out of vaccine Thursday, in part because the state pulled back on administering a batch of Moderna vaccine. Sacramento County is also running short. Los Angeles County is starting to inoculate those 65 and up despite the scarcity. But infection indicators are starting to show what the state’s top health official on Tuesday called “rays of hope.”