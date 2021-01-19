Biden outlines aggressive 10-day agenda

(NBC News) -- Joe Biden will deliver his final message as President-elect from the Lincoln Memorial Tuesday before his highly-anticipated inaugural speech on Wednesday.

"It's a message of unity. It's a message of getting things done. That's what he will be talking about January 20th," incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells CNN.

Biden's team says he'll start signing executive orders on Day One that will creating a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, ending the national emergency at the border, rejoining the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, and reversing the ban on transgender people in the military.

Meanwhile, sources tell NBC News President Trump could announce dozens of pardons and commutations during his final full day in office.

On Wednesday he'll become the first president in more than 150 years to skip the inauguration of his successor.