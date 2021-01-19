Skip to Content

Bath + Body Fusion to raise money for Winn. Co. Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's Rockford Region Restaurant Week and restaurants aren't the only ones getting in on the celebrations. Bath + Body Fusion is supporting local restaurant workers affected by COVID-19.

The body care shop will donate $5 for every 4-ounce jar of its skin product Dream Cream when customers order online.

Shopper just need to click click ‘Winnebago County Restaurant Workers' Relief Fund' at check-out.

Click here if you would like to support the Winnebago County Restaurant Workers' Relief Fund.

