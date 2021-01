ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history, and if you bought a ticket you could be a multi-millionaire.

The Mega Millions $865 million jackpot drawing on Tuesday night has drawn plenty of buzz. Here are the winning numbers:

10-19-26-28-50 and the mega ball was 16.

If no one matches all six numbers, the next drawing would be Friday and the jackpot could grow to $970 million.