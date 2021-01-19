AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Containing the coronavirus outbreak and repairing the economic damage it has inflicted are the top priorities for Americans as Joe Biden prepares to become the 46th president of the United States. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Fifty-three percent of Americans cite COVID-19 as one of the top five issues they want the government to tackle in 2021, and 68% mention in some way the economy. The findings suggest Biden’s political fate is riding on his administration’s response to the pandemic. Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to battle the disease. Racial inequality also grew as a priority.