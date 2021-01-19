Mexico reports new one-day record of 1,584 COVID-19 deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has posted a record one-day confirmed COVID-19 death toll of 1,584, while the Defense Department says four doses of coronavirus vaccine were stolen at a public hospital in Cuernavaca, south of Mexico City. The department said Tuesday that the theft was probably carried out by a hospital employee or with the aid of an employee. Mexico has received only about 750,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and several people have been sanctioned for cutting lines to get doses reserved for front-line medical personnel. Also Tuesday, authorities launched a campaign urging people to return rented oxygen tanks they no longer need, citing a shortage of the cylinders.