3 days of sunshine arrive ahead of late-week cold and snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- For the first time in a couple months, we get to see a few sunny days in a row. Despite all of the sunshine, the weather turns pretty cold and snow by the end of the week.

Clearing out:

For the first time since the start of November, we get 3 mostly sunny days in a row!

Any flurries lingering around on Tuesday dry up quickly overnight, and the sky clears out late as well. The result is a bright, sunny day right off of the bat for Wednesday.

Coming with the sunshine is milder air for Wednesday afternoon. After the day starts out chilly, temperatures quickly soar into the middle 30's.

Breezy southwest winds gusting to 30 mph may put some chill into the air, however. Look for the breeze to keep wind chills in the teens to 20's throughout the day.

Thursday is much of the same, but without the breeze. Look for a sunny day and highs in the upper 30's.

By Friday, the sunny weather holds on for another day, but the mild temperatures won't. A strong cold front drops temperatures nearly 20 degrees!

Cold and snowy:

Temperatures plummet nearly 20 degrees between Thursday and Friday.

Much colder air spills in Thursday night, and leaves Friday struggling to warm. Temperatures just get above 20 degrees Friday afternoon. Wind chills remain in the single digits to teens throughout the day. We at least have a 3rd sunny day in a row to look forward to.

By the start of the weekend, a few more clouds are in the air, but the weather doesn't change much. Temperatures remain in the low 20's for highs Saturday.

Light snow remains possible at times Sunday.

By Sunday, snow showers remain possible. We may get more than a few flurries as well, unlike Tuesday. The latest trend with Sunday's potential showers is that they may not stay continuous. The weather models now show more of an on-and-off snowy pattern for the day. This may still lead to a few inches of accumulation, but does cut down on how much could fall overall.

Next week stays near average and in the 20's to 30's. A few more small chances for snow are possible as well.