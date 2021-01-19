1 dead, 24 migrants rescued on Greek island of Lesbos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 24 people have been rescued and the body of one man has been recovered from the southern part of the Aegean island of Lesbos, while a search and rescue operation has been launched for potentially missing people. The 25, believed to be migrants who had arrived from Turkey. were located on an inaccessible part of the island’s coast on Tuesday. A helicopter and several coast guard vessels were searching the area following reports from the migrants that there could be a further three people missing. The short but often perilous journey from the Turkey to nearby Greek islands is one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty.