Woman ruled dead in 2017 fights to be declared alive

PARIS (AP) — Jeanne Pouchain has a problem. The Frenchwoman is officially dead according to a court ruling but has been trying for three years to prove that she is alive. The 58-year-old Pouchain says she lives in constant fear, not daring to leave her house in Saint Joseph, in the Loire region. Authorities seized her car over an unpaid debt she contests _ which is at the center of her troubles. She fears the family furniture will be next. In a last bid to revive Pouchain, her lawyer is trying to show that judges at a Lyon court committed a grave error in a 2017 decision that stamped her as dead without a death certificate.