Freezing temps bring Europe traffic chaos, smog, avalanche

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Extreme cold and snow have hit much of Europe, with freezing temperatures cracking railroad tracks in Poland and snow blanketing most of the Turkish city of Istanbul. Temperatures dropped to minus 28 degrees Celsius (minus 18 Fahrenheit) in some areas of Poland overnight, the coldest night in 11 years. Many trains were delayed Monday after rail tracks at two Warsaw railway stations cracked. Warsaw authorities also urged people to stay indoors, as smog spiked after more coal was burned for heating. In Istanbul, traffic was brought to a halt by the layer of snow covering the city. In Switzerland, a skier died after being caught in an avalanche.