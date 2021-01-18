What Biden can and can’t get from an evenly divided Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — So what does a 50-50 Senate get President-elect Joe Biden? The unexpected new balance of power giving Democrats only the barest control of Congress has immediate consequences for the president-elect, including easy confirmation of his Cabinet. But it offers only modest hope for his ambitious legislative agenda. Republicans will remain poised to block most of Biden’s proposals, just as they thwarted much of President Barack Obama’s efforts on Capitol Hill. But 50/50 control permits action on special legislation that can’t be filibustered. Momentum for the popular parts of COVID-19 relief could easily propel an early aid bill into law.