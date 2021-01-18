Weeks of cloudy & gray skies give way to sunshine in days to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The early week continues light snow chances, but sunshine returns to the forecast after several cloudy weeks.

Snow chances ahead:

A few chances for light snow are ahead early in the work week. Since January 14th, which was last Thursday, measurable snow has fallen in Rockford. The season's snow total as of January 17th is 13.7", which is just a hair over 5" below average.

Several consecutive days of snowfall has brought the season total-to-date to just under 14" of snow.

We could add just a bit of snowfall to that by the middle of this week, with the first chance coming in Monday. Light snow during the morning hours Monday could fly, with minimal accumulations likely. Despite minimal accumulation, a few slick spots cannot be ruled out, especially given the light snow over the weekend.

Another round of light snow is possible late Tuesday evening, as a quick-moving clipper dives across the Great Lakes. This could provide a dusting snow by early Wednesday, with generally less than 1" of accumulation in the forecast.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 7 A.M. MONDAY: Light snow could fly Tuesday evening, especially south of Rockford.

Sunshine is soon to return:

It should come as no surprise, but since January 1st, it has been incredibly cloudy. Sixteen of seventeen days featured cloud-covered skies, with only one day of sunshine so far this month.

Sunshine remains hard to come by early in the week, but that changes by Wednesday. Southwesterly winds scour out cloud cover by midweek, with mostly sunny conditions in the forecast. For the first time in 2021, the "sunny" icon appears on the 10-Day Forecast.

Sunshine has been hard to come by so far in 2021.

Wednesday isn't the only day with that icon. In fact, a repeat of that is possible on Thursday. Not only does the sunshine return to the forecast, but so too does warmer temperatures.

Gradual (short-term) warm-up:

A chilly start to the week looks likely, with highs Monday and Tuesday generally remaining in the 20s. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs look to top out into the mid-30s.

The warm-up is briefly lived, though. Temperatures take a tumble by Friday, with single-digit low temperatures possible by overnight Friday into early Saturday.