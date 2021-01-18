Weekend recap: COVID-19 positivity drops below 8 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Stateline residents may be able to eat indoors soon.

Region 1 moved into tier 2 mitigations last Friday, but in order to eat indoors again, a region must be in tier 1 mitigations.

In order to move to Tier 1 mitigations, a region must meet the following metrics:

A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.

Currently, regions 2 and 5 are in tier 1 mitigations. Here's a look at Region 1 sits as of Sunday.

Positivity Rate

The region's seven-day rolling positivity rate fell again Sunday and is currently at 7.1%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. This marks two straight days in which the region is below the 8% requirement set by the state.

The last time the region was at 7.1% was at Sept. 18, 2020.

Hospital Bed Availability

The region continues to meet the state's requirements for this metric. As of Jan. 16, the region has 25% of ICU beds available and 26% of med/surg beds available.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Region 1 has currently seen a decrease of COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 of the past 10 days. However, according to IDPH's data, the region saw an increase of hospitalizations on Jan. 15 and held steady on Jan. 16.

Conclusion

The region currently needs one more day of its positivity rate being under 8% and to hold steady on its hospital bed availability and COVID-19 hospitalizations. If so, the region could move to tier 1 mitigations as soon as this week.

We'll continue to track the data and provide updates on-air and online.