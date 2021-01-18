Wausau father arrested in death of 3-month-old baby

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Wausau police are recommending a reckless homicide charge against the father of a 3-month-old baby who died last week after suffering a brain injury. Authorities say the infant’s parents brought the child to Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Jan. 9. Because of the extent of the injury and age, the baby was transferred to Marshfield Children’s Hospital for specialized care. A criminal investigation was launched because of the unexplained, life-threatening brain injury. The infant died of his injuries on Thursday. The baby’s father was arrested the following day.