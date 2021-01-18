Uganda cops surround offices of Bobi Wine’s opposition party

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The party of Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine say that top officials have been denied access to their headquarters in the capital, Kampala, as they prepared to launch a legal challenge against Wine’s detention inside his house. Joel Ssenyonyi, a spokesman for the National Unity Platform party, told The Associated Press that police swooped in on their offices at dawn, diverted traffic, and stopped people from entering the offices. Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was the main opposition challenger in presidential elections last week that electoral authorities say was won by long-time leader Yoweri Museveni with 58% of the vote. Wine, who took 34% of the vote, has rejected the official outcome as fraudulent.