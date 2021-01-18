Some in the GOP parrot far-right talk of a coming civil war

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — War-like imagery has begun to take hold in Republican circles, erupting into the open after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Some Republican elected and party officials have rejected calls to tone down rhetoric calling for a civil war. The charged language evoking the conflict that cleaved the United States over slavery 160 years ago follows a year of civil unrest over racial injustice. Some pro-Trump demonstrators brought symbols of the Old South to the Capitol, carrying Confederate flags inside and setting up a wooden gallows ominously nearby.