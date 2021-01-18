SecondFirst Church reopens Overnight Cafe

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A place in Rockford that provides food and shelter for those in need is back open.

SecondFirst Church opened its Overnight Cafe Monday night. The cafe provides resources like food, clothes and laundry facilities in the church's gym for people without a home while its cold outside. They are able to stay inside during the night. Recently, the church got a grant of $16,000 from The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois so it could open. But the church is looking for more funding so it can keep the cafe open until March 1.

"We just don't want them to be out in these frigid temperatures," said SecondFirst Church Pastor Rebecca White Newgren. "It's so dangerous out there. And so the least we can do is open up this warm, bright space and allow them to come in."

Aside from money, the church is also accepting food donations for the cafe. To donate to the church, click here.