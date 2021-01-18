Rockford leaders encourage people to follow the legacy of Dr. King

ROCKFORD(WREX)—People all over the country are taking their time to remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many say this year resonates even more with them because of the amount of civil unrest this past year.

"I think that there is so much going on that there are moments where he would be proud of people stepping up and standing against racism and systemic racism and everything else that is going on. But there are also moments that he would just roll over in his grave to see us living in it and experiencing in it," said community leader Gina Meeks.

Rockford leaders like Gina Meeks, Rhonda Greer, and Tommy Meeks, say King would be disheartened they still have to fight this fight.

"Dr. King said our lives begin to end when we stop fighting for things that matter. Some laws have changed, some people of color will be put in place. So we have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go," said NAACP Rockford Chapter President Rhonda Greer.

Leaders say people need to stand up for what they believe in and help support the black community.

"We as African Americans especially, have to get to a point where we realize that we have to do more ourselves to uplift our communities. As far as job creation, working together in unity to create opportunities for people," said Juneteeth Celebration Coordinator Tommy Meeks.

Meeks says because King himself wanted to see a better future for black Americans, we should do the same

"What you will find is a man that believed in this country, loved this country, and loved to be an American. And America has the chance to be a great country if we speak honestly about our past and get together for our future," said Meeks.