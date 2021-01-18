Phil Spector’s death resurrects mixed reaction from skeptics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Spector was viewed as a man with two distinct personas: The late music producer was regarded as a rock ‘n’ roll genius who elevated the genre with his “Wall of Sound” style and creating hits for several big names from the Beatles to Tina Turner. But while Spector made his mark as a revolutionary music producer, the stories of him waving guns at recording artists and being convicted of murder overshadowed his artistry. Spector’s death resurrected some mixed feelings about his life and legacy. Some lauded his early contributions to rock music, while others saw him as a murderer of Lana Clarkson, which landed him 19 years to life.