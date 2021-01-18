Periods of cold and snow develop this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- This week provides plenty of highs and low between mild air, a cold spell, and a few chances for snow. On top of all that, a stretch of sunny days may develop between the rounds of snow.

Tuesday flurries:

Leading up to Monday, light snow fell 4 days in a row. The streak may have ended there, as only a few flurries fell Monday. Tuesday looks to add onto the little snowy streak.

Light snow moves in Tuesday afternoon, and sticks around through the evening. The weather should dry out again Tuesday night.

Snow amounts stay under 1" Tuesday afternoon.

While we'll see snow showers for an extended stretch, the snow remains light enough that not much accumulates. Snow totals are expected to stay under 1". There may be enough to dust the roads, so continue to drive with a little caution.

Tuesday stays chilly under the clouds and snow. Temperatures may only warm into the middle 20's.

Midweek sunshine:

There has been only 1 day with mostly sunny conditions this month, but this week may triple or even quadruple that total.

Starting Wednesday, 3 days of mostly sunny weather in a row is expected. We have to go back to early November for a stretch like that! The beginning of December had a stretch of alternating partly cloudy to mostly sunny days, which counts for something. Either way, it's been at least a month and a half since we last saw a handful of sunny days in a row.

The weather is sunny for a few days before turning cold and snowy.

Temperatures do something interesting during this sunny stretch. Wednesday and Thursday both warm above freezing. In fact, Thursday may almost get to 40 degrees.

A powerful cold front comes through Thursday night, so while the weather stays sunny, conditions change a ton behind this cold front.

Late week snow and cold:

Temperatures drop 15 degrees or more by the end of the week.

The cold front hitting Friday sends temperatures down almost 20 degrees. After getting near 40 degrees on Thursday, we'll be lucky to warm above 20 degrees Friday afternoon. For now, with the help of the sunny weather, Friday should get into the low 20's. Wind chills, however, may stay in the single digits all day.

Saturday won't be any warmer. The wind chills may get into the teens at least, but otherwise temperatures stay in the low 20's. The weather turns partly cloudy, so we do get to see a little more sunshine before the weather turns again.

Snow showers may pile up a little at the end of the week.

Sunday may feature our 2nd chance for snow this week. This time around, depending on the storm track, we may see the snow pile up over 1". Plenty may still change with the storm, so keep an eye on the forecast. We'll keep you up to speed throughout the week. For now, there are some signs to watch for accumulating snow at the end of the week.