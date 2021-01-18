NY gov explores buying virus vaccine directly from maker

NEW YORK (AP) — Frustrated by the flow of coronavirus vaccine from the federal government, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday floated the idea of buying shots for New Yorkers directly from one of the vaccine makers, Pfizer. The idea seemed far from a sure bet, with the pharmaceutical giant saying it would need federal approval to sell to state governments. If that were to happen, the cost and amount have yet to be discussed. Regardless, Cuomo says he feels compelled to broach the idea because his state, like many others, has far more eligible residents than supply.