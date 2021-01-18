Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to virus

CHICAGO (AP) — A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months.

Thirty-six-year-old Aditya Singh is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday.

A judge ruled Sunday that the Orange, California, man could be released if he paid $1,000, but said that Singh was prohibited from setting foot in the airport.

Singh remained in the Cook County Jail as of Monday morning. Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood says it was unclear why Singh came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area.