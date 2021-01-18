Liz Weston: How to make budgeting as painless as possible

You don’t have to track every single penny to get the best use from your money — and most of us don’t want to. Technology and some basic guidelines can help you create a road map so you have some idea where you are going, how far along the journey you are and what you’ll need to reach your destination. Automating things like savings and bill payments goes a long way toward reducing the effort needed to achieve goals. Then pick a system that makes it easy to track your monthly spending, perhaps using a single credit card or a payment app.