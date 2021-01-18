Gas prices continue to climb higher in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Prices at the pump continue to increase in the forest city.

Prices in Rockford increased a penny to $2.46 per gallon, on average.

That price for a gallon of gas is about 18 cents higher than a month ago and eight cents above the national average.

GasBuddy says oil prices continue to increase and perceived improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic are driving prices higher.

"In addition, with rumors swirling that President-elect Biden plans to cancel approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would cut off reliable Canadian oil to the U.S., oil prices may see additional pressure in the coming days," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. in a news release. "For now, the upward trend in gas prices may slow from the sharp rise in the last week, but motorists shouldn't expect much of a break from rising gas prices, which now stand less than twenty cents from their year-ago levels."