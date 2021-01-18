Court in Central African Republic upholds election results

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic’s constitutional court has upheld President Faustin Archange Touadera’s re-election, raising the specter of more violence just days after rebels attempted to overtake the capital. The opposition had urged the court to order a re-run of the Dec. 27 poll, saying insecurity and alleged irregularities had marred the vote. However, the court announced that Touadera had won with 53% of ballots cast. Tensions have escalated dramatically since the presidential election, with rebels opposed to Touadera’s re-election trying to invade the capital last week. Security forces backed by U.N. peacekeepers ultimately repelled the attack.