Community-empowered policing takes center stage at Rockford NAACP MLK Day roundtable

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rockford NAACP Chapter held a virtual roundtable Monday night where law enforcement's relationship with the community, particularly communities of color, took center stage.

Monday marks the first MLK Day following the high-profile police-involved deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. MLK Day is a day that Rockford NAACP Chapter President Rhonda Greer said the nation needs to recognize during the fight for an end to systemic racism.

"Dr. King said our lives begin to end when we stop fighting for things that matter," Greer told 13 WREX before the roundtable session. "We have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go."

The featured speaker at Monday's roundtable discussion was Carlton Mayers, II, Senior Policy Manager for Criminal Justice Reform at Heartland Alliance. Mayers previously worked at the Southern Poverty Law Center and the NAACP where he directed the National Criminal Justice Reform Program for the NAACP National Office in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mayers' presentation was focused on what he called "community empowerment-centered policing reform." The idea, Mayers said, lies in three categories on holding police accountable: community empowerment, accountability and transparency.

"This is a pivotal time for our nation in terms of policing," Mayers said. "True policing reform is when community members and law enforcement respect each other and work in collaboration as one community to support public safety and ensure police accountability."

When it comes to police reform, he said that success in a community requires law enforcement, government officials, community members and the news media working in tandem.

"It's important that we all work together as one community to support public safety and ensure police accountability and that's what community empowerment is all about," Mayers said.

Mayers praised the Illinois General Assembly, and specifically Rep. Maurice West (D) Rockford who was present at the virtual meeting, for passing a massive police reform bill that as of Monday night awaits Gov. Pritzker's signature.

He said many aspects of the bill, including required body cameras by 2025 and a provision that prevents police disciplinary records from being destroyed are included in his community empowerment-centered policing reform plan.

Mayers said that according to groups like the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the primary goal for police is professionalism and modernization.

"Empowering community is going to help modernize law enforcement," he said. "Studies have shown when you have trust and confidence with your community members there's much higher likelihood that they're going to dial 911, they're going to call you when there's a criminal offense that happens in your neighborhood."

In turn, Mayers said, people who have trust in their law enforcement will help police solve crimes, "which is what law enforcement wants to do ultimately."

"When you ensure police accountability, you're supporting public safety and in order to public safety, you must ensure police accountability," he said.