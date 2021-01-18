Biden’s test: Engineering economic boom in a partisan divide

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Joe Biden entered the White House as vice president in 2009, the economy was cratering. He returns to the White House a dozen years later as president, with the economy battered and shaken by a pandemic. But this time is different, and it could potentially reset the nation’s politics if Biden and Democrats can count on a level of growth not seen in a generation. Hanging over any effort to boost the economy, though, is an enduring partisan divide that contributed to the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. Politics is increasingly shaping how Americans feel about the economy, scrambling the political incentives for lawmakers to cooperate.