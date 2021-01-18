Belvidere Boys’ Bowling ecstatic to be back at the alley

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Finally. A step in the right direction towards normalcy as high school sports are now able to compete under Tier 1 mitigations, something that has been a long time coming.

"With the new news, I'm elated not only for myself, I'm elated for our program," said Head Coach Marc Felix. "I was really starting to worry about our seniors and if they were going to have a chance to finish out their senior year and get a chance to finish out their senior year and I'm really happy about that as well."

The Belvidere Boys' Bowling team made it to the state tournament last year, but more than their talent, their chemistry is what makes this group so special.

"It's just a great group of guys," said senior Tanner Dittbenner. "We all connect with each other, we all have something in common, and yeah, we get along especially state last year really brought us all together and just made it a fun program."

It's the little things, like practice, that players and coaches have a greater sense of gratitude for these days.

"Before, practice was an everyday thing," said junior Nathan Lacosta. "It wasn't very special and now that we've got it taken from us it's a one in a year thing where you kind of look forward to it now, before it was a routine."

Back in a routine at the bowling alley for now, hoping it stays that way going forward.